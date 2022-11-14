North Yorkshire Police to crack down on knife crime across Harrogate district

Operation Sceptre starts today (November 14) and will see co-ordinated activity to deal with the root causes of knife-enabled crime and violence.

In addition to robust enforcement and amnesty bins to get weapons off the streets, the week of action will include preventative work emphasising that there are no positives to carrying a knife.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Just one knife can result in a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities.

North Yorkshire Police are cracking down on knife crime across the Harrogate district this week

"And the victims of knife crime are not only those who may lose their lives, but also the families and friends of both victims and offenders who have to deal with the long-lasting consequences.

"We see those consequences first-hand all too often, which is why we’re putting such an emphasis on early intervention and tackling the root causes of knife crime.

"That work continues all year round, but will be a particular focus as we take part in Operation Sceptre this week.”

Tackling the causes of knife crime is complex and it cannot be done alone, so North Yorkshire Police be working closely with schools, retailers, charities and many other partners to help deliver change.

This week, knife amnesty bins will be available in many police stations, so you can dispose of unwanted knives safely.