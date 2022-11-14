Officers were called by the ambulance service at around 6.20pm on Saturday, November 12 after the victim, a man in his fifties, was found with serious head injuries in the street.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested a Harrogate man following an assault on Bower Street over the weekend

He has since been released on conditional police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Anyone who witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and pass information quoting the incident reference number 12220201215.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.