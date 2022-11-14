The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between October 31 and November 4

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 31:

Emma Williams, 42, of Harlow Oval, Harrogate, was made subject to a 28-day domestic-violence protection order to prevent her harassing a named woman. Under the order, which was requested by police, Williams must not intimidate or pester the woman or threaten her with violence. She is also prohibited from contacting her throughout the 28-day period.

Tyler John Parker, 18, of King Edward Road, Harrogate, was fined £500 for assaulting a named man. The incident occurred in Nessgate, York, on September 3. Parker was ordered to pay the victim £50 compensation and a £200 statutory surcharge. He was also made to pay £85 prosecution costs.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 1:Robert Bardwell, 54, of no fixed address, was made subject to a 28-day domestic-violence protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. Under the order, Bardwell must not intimidate or pester the woman or threaten her with violence. He was also prohibited from contacting her throughout the 28-day period and must not go to her home in Melmerby.

Samuel Mallett, 34, of St Mary’s Walk, Harrogate, was placed under a 28-day domestic-violence protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. Mallett must not intimidate or pester the woman or threaten her with violence. He was also prohibited from contacting her throughout the 28-day period and must not go to her home at an address in Harrogate.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 2:

Simon Donno, 35, of Ripon Road, Wormald Green, was banned from contacting a named woman as part of a 28-day domestic-violence protection order. Donno was also prohibited from intimidating or harassing the woman and going to her home in Knaresborough during the operational period of the order.

Simon Swiers, 62, from Ripon, received a six-month driving ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding on the A170 at Sproxton Moor. Swiers, of Cana Lane, Marton-le-Moor, was in a Skoda which was driven at a speed exceeding 60mph on August 10 last year. He was fined £320 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £34 surcharge.

Benjamin Braithwaite, 26, of Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough, received a six-month driving ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding in Killinghall. He was in a Volkswagen which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph in Mill Garth South on April 24 last year. He was fined £600 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £60 surcharge.

Paul Anthony Haw, 49, of Rievaulx, Knaresborough, was given a six-month driving ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding on the A661 in Harrogate. The offence occurred on Wetherby Road, where Haw broke a 30mph limit on February 26. He was fined £192 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £34 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 3:

John Barker, 19, from Ripon, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for possessing cocaine and cannabis. Barker, of Crow Garth, Skelton-on-Ure, was caught with the illicit substances at Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate, on October 15. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Louis Graham Bradbourne, 27, of Hookstone Wood Road, Harrogate, received a 12-month conditional discharge for threatening behaviour in the town centre. The incident occurred on October 14 in Parliament Street. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge to fund victim services.

Mark Cedric Johnson, 51, of York Place, Knaresborough, was given a 12-month motoring ban for drug-driving. He was stopped on Ripley Road, Knaresborough, on August 23, when a blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for cannabis. Johnson was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £48 surcharge.

James Levett, 32, of Bramham Drive, Harrogate, was given a five-year motoring ban for drug-driving. He was stopped on Skipton Road, Harrogate, on August 21, when a blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for cannabis. He was fined £750 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £300 surcharge. There were no separate penalties for driving without insurance or a licence and having a smashed rear offside window and defective tyre which presented a risk of injury to other road users.

Reece McAlpine, 18, of Church Lane, Boroughbridge, was fined £500 and had eight points added to his licence for driving without insurance. The teenager was stopped in Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate, on October 15, when they found him in possession of cannabis. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 statutory surcharge for the driving offence. There was no separate penalty for possessing the cannabis.

Vincent Towers, 33, of Grange Close, Shaw Mills, was given an 18-month motoring ban for driving while disqualified. He was driving a Citroen C4 when the offence was detected in Bond End, Knaresborough, on September 19. As well as the driving ban, Towers was made subject to a 12-month community order which includes 200 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £114. There was no separate penalty for driving without insurance.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 4: