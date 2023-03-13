North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after suspected arson attack at former Harrogate hotel

The incident happened at around 11pm on Tuesday, March 7 when officers on patrol in the town centre spotted a large amount of smoke pouring out of the front and rear of the Kimberley Hotel.

Firefighters were alerted to the scene where they were able to control and distinguish the large fire.

An investigation into the incident was conduction which pointed to suspected arson.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a suspected arson attack at a former Harrogate hotel

As part of the ongoing investigation, North Yorkshire Police are appealing for people to come forward about any suspicious activity at the location and particularly on the evening of Tuesday, March 7.

If you can help the police with their investigation, you are urged to email [email protected]orthyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two, and ask for Ellie Paul.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.