North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after ginger cat Timmy shot dead in Harrogate

The incident happened in the Newby Crescent area at around 9.05pm on Friday, May 5.

Timmy the cat was found dead by a neighbour and it is believed he had been shot with an air rifle or pellet gun.

Understandably, Timmy’s family have been left deeply distressed following the incident.

North Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation after a ginger cat called Timmy was shot dead in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about anyone living locally who owns an air rifle or pellet gun, or anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

If you can help the investigation, you are urged to email [email protected] or call 101, select option two, and ask for Jacob Higgins.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.