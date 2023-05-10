The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between April 26 and May 4

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 26:

Christopher Arnold, 58, of St John’s Crescent, Harrogate, was fined £100 and had four points added to his licence for speeding in Pannal. He was driving a DS7 Crossback which was travelling at a speed exceeding 30mph in Church Lane on April 25 last year. He was ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 27:

There were a total of fifteen cases heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between April 26 and May 4

Samuel Nabi, 21, from Hartwith, received an 18-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was stopped in Bond End, Knaresborough, on April 9, when a breath test revealed he was almost twice the legal alcohol limit. He was fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £92 surcharge.

Tracey Prague, 40, of Elm Road, Ripon, received a six-month community order after she was caught driving while over three times the legal alcohol limit. She was driving an Audi A1 which was stopped on the A61 Ripon Bypass on April 7. A drink-drive test revealed she had 108mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal alcohol limit is 35mcg. As part of the order, Prague must abstain from consuming alcohol for 90 days and will be monitored throughout this period. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Josh Scott, 22, of St Cuthbert’s Close, Ripon, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for resisting a police constable. The offence occurred in St Cuthbert’s Close on April 13. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge to fund victim services.

Ross Layne Garry, 33, of Valley Drive, Harrogate, received a nine-month motoring ban for failing to stop after a road accident. The incident occurred in Wedderburn Avenue, Harrogate, on September 23 last year when Garry’s Mitsubishi L200 caused damage to street furniture and a gate. He then failed to stop, give his details and report the accident to police as soon as was reasonably practicable. Garry was also made subject to a six-month community order under which he must complete 250 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for driving without due care and attention.

Max Hindmarsh, 19, of Redfearn Mews, Harrogate, received an 18-month motoring ban after he was caught drug-driving twice in the space of a month. He was driving a Subaru Impreza which was stopped in Coupland Street, Leeds, on November 2 last year. A blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for cannabis. On December 10, 2022, he was stopped in the same car in Leadhall Lane, Harrogate, and was again found to be over the specified limit for cannabis. Hindmarsh was also made subject to a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. There were no separate penalties for careless driving and not wearing a seat belt during the offence in Leeds in November.

Ryan Tiller, 23, of no fixed address, was fined £20 and ordered to pay full compensation for damaging a vehicle at Harrogate District Hospital. He caused about £95 of damage to the vehicle during the incident on January 12.

David Young, 57, of South Park Road, Harrogate, received a 20-month motoring ban after he was caught driving while well over the twice the legal alcohol limit. He was driving a Nissan Qashqai which was stopped on the A19 near Osmotherley, Northallerton, on November 7 last year. A drink-drive test revealed Young had 189mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal alcohol limit is 80mg. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with an £80 surcharge.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 28:

Harley George Stacey, 18, of Cedar Close, Ripon, received a 15-month motoring ban for driving while disqualified. The offence was detected on Knaresborough Road, Ripon, on August 30, 2022. He was fined £100 for the offence and ordered to pay £324 costs, along with a £26 surcharge. He was fined a further £200 for driving while disqualified in Market Place, Ripon, on August 22, and in Water Skellgate on July 27. There was no separate penalty for driving without insurance.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 29:

Dwain Layton, 32, of King Edward Road, Ripon, received a 12-month conditional discharge for shoplifting. He stole £195 of alcohol from Morrison’s supermarket in Boroughbridge on March 15. He was ordered to pay the supermarket full compensation and a £26 victim surcharge. There was no separate penalty for failing to turn up at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on April 29.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 2:

Jordan Smith, 26, of Dragon View, Harrogate, was fined £135 and had three points added to his licence for speeding in a BMW 1 Series. The vehicle was travelling over the 40mph limit in Forest Lane, Harrogate, on April 29, 2022. Smith was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Dominic Paglia, 40, of Main Street, Great Ouseburn, was fined £660 and had six points added to his licence for speeding in a Ferrari Portofino. The vehicle was travelling at over the 60mph limit on the A65 at Skipton on October 9 last year. Paglia was ordered to pay £110 costs and a £264 statutory surcharge.

Joseph Sadler, 26, of Thruscross Close, Harrogate, was fined £393 and had six points added to his licence for speeding on the A65 at Skipton. He was in a Ford Fiesta which was travelling at over the 60mph limit on October 9 last year. He was ordered to pay £110 costs and a statutory surcharge of £157.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 4:

Scott Bradley, 35, of Bramham Drive, Harrogate, was ordered to pay his named victim £250 compensation for stealing her iPhone at a town-centre supermarket. The theft occurred at Sainsbury’s in Cambridge Street on February 16.