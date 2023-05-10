1 . AJ

AJ is a four-year-old Dobermann who came to the centre as his previous owners could no longer meet his needs. He is a very sweet natured boy who is a little shy with meeting new people but it really does not take him long to come out of his shell. AJ is an active boy who enjoys being out and about on his walks so he will need his new family to take him on exciting adventures. He is a really lovely lad who is just waiting for his special someone to come along and give him his happy ending. Photo: RSPCA