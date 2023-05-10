News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 17 dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 64 animals that are available for adoption, including 17 dogs.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th May 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:18 BST

We take a look at 17 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…

For more information about the animals that are currently available for adoption, visit https://www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

AJ is a four-year-old Dobermann who came to the centre as his previous owners could no longer meet his needs. He is a very sweet natured boy who is a little shy with meeting new people but it really does not take him long to come out of his shell. AJ is an active boy who enjoys being out and about on his walks so he will need his new family to take him on exciting adventures. He is a really lovely lad who is just waiting for his special someone to come along and give him his happy ending. Photo: RSPCA

Wanda is a seven-week-old Terrier Crossbreed who came to the centre with her mum and siblings via an inspector after their needs were not getting met. Wanda will need adopters who will not leave her on her own while she is still so young. She is suitable to live with other dogs, cats and children aged six years and over. Photo: RSPCA

Rocket is a seven-week-old Terrier Crossbreed who came to the centre with his mum and siblings via an inspector after their needs were not getting met. Rocket will need adopters who will not leave him on his own while he is still so young. He is suitable to live with other dogs, cats and children aged six years and over. Photo: RSPCA

Parker is a seven-week-old Terrier Crossbreed who came to the centre with his mum and siblings via an inspector after their needs were not getting met. Parker will need adopters who will not leave him on his own while he is still so young. He is suitable to live with other dogs, cats and children aged six years and over. Photo: RSPCA

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
