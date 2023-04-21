News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
4 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
6 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
7 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to locate owner of suspected stolen bike recovered in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help establish the owner of a bike that has been recovered in Harrogate.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read

Officers located four bicycles near Hornbeam Park that were stolen from a school on Saturday, April 8.

A 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and he has since been released on conditional bail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three of the bikes have been returned to their rightful owners but officers have not yet been able to find the owner of the remaining bike.

North Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal to locate the owner of a suspected stolen bike recovered in HarrogateNorth Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal to locate the owner of a suspected stolen bike recovered in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal to locate the owner of a suspected stolen bike recovered in Harrogate
Most Popular

The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between April 11 and April 14

If this bike belongs to you, you are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Conor Taylor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can email [email protected]

Proof of ownership of the bike will need to be provided.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230062611 when providing any information.

IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best places to get a Chinese in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers