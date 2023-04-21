North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to locate owner of suspected stolen bike recovered in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help establish the owner of a bike that has been recovered in Harrogate.
Officers located four bicycles near Hornbeam Park that were stolen from a school on Saturday, April 8.
A 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and he has since been released on conditional bail.
Three of the bikes have been returned to their rightful owners but officers have not yet been able to find the owner of the remaining bike.
If this bike belongs to you, you are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Conor Taylor.
Alternatively, you can email [email protected]
Proof of ownership of the bike will need to be provided.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230062611 when providing any information.