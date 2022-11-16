North Yorkshire Police issue warning to Harrogate residents on latest Facebook scam

Police have found that individuals are getting their Facebook accounts hacked and then the hackers have been purchasing advertising with any payment methods that are connected to the account.

You might have your card details stored on there for making charity donations, purchasing apps, games and add-ons or because you manage advertising on a business page.

The hackers have then been posting indecent images from the victim’s Facebook profile in order to get the profile banned and removed from the platform – therefore covering their tracks.

North Yorkshire Police are warning people to stay vigilant on Facebook following reports of a scam circulating

It’s unfortunately a scam which has been catching a few people out so here is what you can do to protect yourself…

- Set up a strong password on your Facebook account – use three random words and make sure the password is unique to your other online accounts

- Turn on two step verification on your Facebook account

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you think you’ve been hacked and your card details have been compromised, report it to your bank immediately.