News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

North Yorkshire Police issue warning to Harrogate residents on latest Facebook scam

North Yorkshire Police are warning people to stay vigilant following a Facebook hacking attempt that has been reported to them

By Lucy Chappell
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 1:18pm

Police have found that individuals are getting their Facebook accounts hacked and then the hackers have been purchasing advertising with any payment methods that are connected to the account.

You might have your card details stored on there for making charity donations, purchasing apps, games and add-ons or because you manage advertising on a business page.

The hackers have then been posting indecent images from the victim’s Facebook profile in order to get the profile banned and removed from the platform – therefore covering their tracks.

North Yorkshire Police are warning people to stay vigilant on Facebook following reports of a scam circulating

Most Popular

Here are 12 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

It’s unfortunately a scam which has been catching a few people out so here is what you can do to protect yourself…

- Set up a strong password on your Facebook account – use three random words and make sure the password is unique to your other online accounts

- Turn on two step verification on your Facebook account

Advertisement

Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you think you’ve been hacked and your card details have been compromised, report it to your bank immediately.

"You should then call us on 101 and/or report the hacking to Action Fraud too and report the hacking to Facebook.”

Take a look at these 12 new properties in Harrogate that have been added to the market this week