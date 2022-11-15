Take a look at these 12 new properties in Harrogate that have been added to the market this week

News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at 12 new properties in Harrogate that have been added to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale in Harrogate at the moment and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from November 14.

By Lucy Chappell
3 minutes ago

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. Greenside Close, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £450,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Valley Drive, Harrogate

This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £300,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Hill Top Walk, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with William H Brown for £250,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. St Marks Avenue, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £525,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
