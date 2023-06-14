News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police issue warning after youngster approached by two men at ATM in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents after a young person was approached in broad daylight at an ATM in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Jun 2023, 17:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 17:14 BST

The incident has happened in Harrogate and Thirsk when two men, who have Irish accents, pretend that they need help by stating that their bank cards don’t work and request that money is withdrawn from an ATM by the victim and handed to them.

The victim is assured that any money given will be refunded via a transfer to the victim’s account, however no such transfer is made.

The money is stolen, leaving the victim out of pocket.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning after a youngster was approached by two men at an ATM in HarrogateNorth Yorkshire Police have issued a warning after a youngster was approached by two men at an ATM in Harrogate
No threats are made, but the circumstances of the approach have left the victims feeling intimidated.

North Yorkshire Police are advising that if you are approached in this way, you should politely refuse to help and try to move away.

Only when it is safe to do so, you should report the approach to the police, noting any details, especially any vehicle details by calling 101 and selecting option one.

If you see this happening, and it is safe to do so, North Yorkshire Police are encouraging you to call 999 immediately.

