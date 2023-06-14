North Yorkshire Police issue warning after youngster approached by two men at ATM in Harrogate

The incident has happened in Harrogate and Thirsk when two men, who have Irish accents, pretend that they need help by stating that their bank cards don’t work and request that money is withdrawn from an ATM by the victim and handed to them.

The victim is assured that any money given will be refunded via a transfer to the victim’s account, however no such transfer is made.

The money is stolen, leaving the victim out of pocket.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning after a youngster was approached by two men at an ATM in Harrogate

No threats are made, but the circumstances of the approach have left the victims feeling intimidated.

North Yorkshire Police are advising that if you are approached in this way, you should politely refuse to help and try to move away.

Only when it is safe to do so, you should report the approach to the police, noting any details, especially any vehicle details by calling 101 and selecting option one.