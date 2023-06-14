News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are 14 of the best dog groomers in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to dog groomers across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best according to you.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:26 BST

Are you looking for a new dog groomers for your pooch or you just want to know yours is one of the best?

In no particular order, here are some of the best dog groomers in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at 146 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5HY

1. King's Road Grooming

Located at 146 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5HY Photo: Archive

Located at 4 Sykes Grove, Harrogate, HG1 2DB

2. The Dog Spa

Located at 4 Sykes Grove, Harrogate, HG1 2DB Photo: Archive

Located at 47 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NL

3. HG Pets

Located at 47 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NL Photo: Archive

Located at https://www.facebook.com/DoodlesHarrogate/

4. Doodles Dog Grooming

Located at https://www.facebook.com/DoodlesHarrogate/ Photo: Archive

