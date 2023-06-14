The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between June 5 and June 12

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 5:

Gary Jackson, 34, of Newby Crescent, Harrogate, received a two-year community order for threatening behaviour towards a man at a cocktail bar in York. The incident occurred at Bora Bora in York city centre on April 16. Jackson must carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and complete up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity during the two-year order. He must also participate in a Building Better Relationships programme. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge to fund victim services. The offences were in breach of a previous community order imposed in June last year for resisting a police officer, public disorder and assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Nelson, 25, of Woodfield View, Harrogate, was ordered to undergo rehabilitation work for breaching a community order. He received the order in July 2022 for neglecting his two pet dogs, a mastiff called Rocco and a lurcher named Smudge in that he failed to ensure they were kept in a suitable environment and in an appropriate body condition - an offence under the Animal Welfare Act. As part of that order, Nelson was supposed to attend regular probation appointments, but he missed two of those appointments in February this year. To mark the breach, he was given a new 12-month community order with a requirement to complete up to 25 days’ rehabilitation activity.

There were a total of 15 cases were heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between June 5 and June 12

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 6:

Anthony Clive Brazil, 65, from Bouthwaite, was fined £660 and had six points added to his licence for failing to identify the driver in an alleged motoring offence. He denied failing to give police information relating to the driver of a Mitsubishi Outlander involved in an alleged driving offence but was found guilty in his absence. He was ordered to pay £110 costs and a £264 surcharge. A separate allegation of speeding on the A6131 at Skipton in June last year was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Jean-Baptiste Rosies, 27, of Horsefair, Boroughbridge, was fined £165 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the A1(M) at Ingmanthorpe. He was driving a Dacia Sandero which was travelling at a speed exceeding 70mph on July 12, 2022. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £66 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Levi Colgan, 38, of Castle Gate, Knaresborough, was given a 16-week suspended prison sentence for assaulting a named woman. The attack occurred at a property in Harrogate on October 4 last year. The jail sentence was suspended for two years, during which time Colgan must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was also ordered to participate in a Building Better Relationships programme. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 8:

Jonathan Shorter, 51, of Pennywort Grove, Harrogate, received a 12-month community order for racially aggravated threatening behaviour against a named man. He was found guilty of causing harassment, alarm or distress to the victim by using threatening words or behaviour. The incident occurred in Trefoil Drive, Killinghall, on May 1, 2021. As part of the order, Shorter must complete 250 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was also made subject to a five-year restraining order banning from contacting the victim and going to his street in Killinghall. Shorter was also ordered to pay £770 costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

Wen Hao Li, 52, of Laurel Gardens, Harrogate, received a 12-month driving ban for causing serious injury by careless driving. He admitted causing serious injury to a named man by driving without due care and attention in Forest Avenue, Harrogate, on November 30 last year. Li also received a 12-month community order which includes 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Penfold, 36, of Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, was fined £500 and had six points added to his licence for driving while disqualified. He was driving a Peugeot Boxer when the offence was detected on Knaresborough Road and Jesmond Road on January 30. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for driving without insurance.

Jose Luis Martinez, 41, of Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, received a 39-month motoring ban for driving while disqualified. He was in a Mercedes when the offence was detected on Otley Road, Harrogate, on January 22. He also received a 12-month community order with 160 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for driving without insurance.

Keith James Metcalfe, 59, of Park Street, Masham, received a 52-month motoring ban after he was caught driving while nearly twice the legal alcohol limit. The offence occurred at Hackfall Woods car park in Ripon on May 25. A drink-drive test revealed he had 63mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal alcohol limit is 35mcg. Metcalfe was also given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Adam Smith, 40, of Bunting Drive, Tockwith, received a 12-month community order for assaulting two women including a police officer and carrying a knuckleduster in Harrogate town centre. He admitted assaulted a named woman, possessing an offensive weapon at the Manahatta cocktail bar and attacking a police officer. The offences occurred in The Ginnel, Harrogate, on April 15. He was ordered to participate in a 120-day alcohol-abstinence programme as part of the community order. He must also carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay the civilian female assault victim £150 compensation, along with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy Atkinson, 44, of The Orchard, Burton Leonard, received a 12-month motoring ban for failing to provide a specimen for analysis. She admitted failing to provide police with a specimen of breath following a suspected driving offence. She was fined £144 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £58 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 9:

Jean Roje Clark, 50, of Albert Road, Harrogate, received a four-year motoring ban after he was caught driving while nearly three times the legal alcohol limit. He was stopped in Lupton Bank, Glasshouses, on May 6 when a drink-drive test revealed he had 103mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal alcohol limit is 35mcg. He also received a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol-treatment programme, 100 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Adam Stephenson, 40, of Woodfield Road, Bilton, received a 22-week jail sentence for breaching a community order and insulting magistrates at a previous court hearing. Stephenson failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of the order by skipping two rehabilitation-activity appointments in February and May. He also admitted wilfully misbehaving at York Magistrates’ Court on June 9 by using abusive language towards magistrates. An immediate prison sentence was imposed because of Stephenson’s “wilful and persistent failure to comply with the requirements of a community order” and his “flagrant disregard for court orders” in general. The original community order was imposed in January for assaulting a police officer at York Railway Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 12: