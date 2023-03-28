North Yorkshire Police issue 'keep dogs on lead' plea after several sheep attacked and killed in Harrogate

On Friday, four sheep were attacked by a dog, one of which did not survive, during an incident at Norwood near Harrogate.

Police say that it is upsetting at this time of year, as many sheep are carrying lambs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dog involved is described as being light ginger in colour, and a similar size to a Hungarian Vizsla, but with a larger head.

Police have issued a 'keep dogs on lead' plea after several sheep were attacked and killed in Harrogate

Anyone who was in the Norwood area at around 1pm on Friday (March 24) who may have any information on the incident, is urged to contact officers at North Yorkshire Police as a matter of urgency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can assist with the investigation, you can contact North Yorkshire Police, by either calling 101, selecting option two, and asking for David Mackay or by emailing [email protected]

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.