The police.uk website has released data showing where every anti-social behaviour crime took place across the Harrogate district in January.

The data shows that there were 179 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of January.

There have been 2683 reports of anti-social behaviour crimes throughout the last 12 months.

Here are the twelve streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in January 2023 according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

1 . Oxford Place, Harrogate There were five anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Oxford Place in January 2023

2 . Frogmire Drive, Knaresborough There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Frogmire Drive in January 2023

3 . Grove Park Court, Harrogate There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Grove Park Court in January 2023

4 . Harewood Road, Harrogate There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Harewood Road in January 2023