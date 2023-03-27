These are the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district according to police figures
The police.uk website has released data showing where every anti-social behaviour crime took place across the Harrogate district in January.
The data shows that there were 179 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of January.
There have been 2683 reports of anti-social behaviour crimes throughout the last 12 months.
Here are the twelve streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in January 2023 according to police.uk
To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/