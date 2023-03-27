News you can trust since 1836
These are the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district according to police figures

The police.uk website has released data showing where every anti-social behaviour crime took place across the Harrogate district in January.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 15:20 BST

The data shows that there were 179 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of January.

There have been 2683 reports of anti-social behaviour crimes throughout the last 12 months.

Here are the twelve streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in January 2023 according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

There were five anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Oxford Place in January 2023

1. Oxford Place, Harrogate

There were five anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Oxford Place in January 2023 Photo: Google Maps

There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Frogmire Drive in January 2023

2. Frogmire Drive, Knaresborough

There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Frogmire Drive in January 2023 Photo: Google Maps

There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Grove Park Court in January 2023

3. Grove Park Court, Harrogate

There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Grove Park Court in January 2023 Photo: Google Maps

There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Harewood Road in January 2023

4. Harewood Road, Harrogate

There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Harewood Road in January 2023 Photo: Google Maps

