Harrogate football club opens brand new café named after former player and England Lioness star Rachel Daly

The Nomads Daly Brew Café has been opened on Killinghall Moor Community Park, which is home to the football club where Rachel started her career as a youngster.

The 31-year-old, who was born in Harrogate and is a former Rossett School pupil, spent six years with Houston Dash in the USA, aside from a loan spell in 2020 with West Ham, and only returned to play in England on a permanent basis in the summer when she signed for Aston Villa.

Despite being a European champion and the second top scorer in the Women’s Super League so far this season, Rachel still has strong connections with her former club.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, she hosted a Zoom call with some of the girls at the club and also invited them to watch the Lionesses train at St George’s Park.

Mary Beggs-Reid, social media manager for the club, said that Rachel was absolutely thrilled when she found out that the café was to be named after her.

She said: “As nothing was done for Rachel after the Euro 2020 win, we wanted to make sure that we honoured her achievements, so we decided to name the cafe Nomads Daly Brew.

“Rachel gave us permission to name it after her and she is thrilled.

“When she saw the pictures of it she said 'this is brilliant'.”

The Nomads Daly Bew Café is currently open on Saturday and Sunday mornings, and some mornings during the week, offering a selection of tea, coffee, hot sandwiches, chocolates, sweets and even free WIFI.

To find out more about Nomads Daly Bew Café, you can find them on Facebook.

Killinghall Nomads Juniors was formed in 1987 and offers football coaching and competition from Under 6's to Under 16's, including dedicated girl’s age groups from Under 7’s to Under 16’s, as well as a pan-disability section.

The club’s philosophy has always been ‘football for all’ with an emphasis on fun and an acknowledgment that young people gain many additional skills and benefits from being involved in sport other than just winning.

