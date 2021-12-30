North Yorkshire Police issue CCTV image following assault in Harrogate

The incident happened at Manahatta bar between 11.30pm on Friday, December 3 and 12.59am on Saturday, December 4 and involved the suspect punching the victim a number of times to the face whilst inside the bar.

Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the male in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to following an assault in Harrogate earlier this month

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC DRYDEN or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.