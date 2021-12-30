Appeal for witnesses following serious collision in Harrogate

Just before 9am on Tuesday, December 28, a beige coloured Renault Scenic collided with a pedestrian outside Waitrose on Station Parade in Harrogate.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene and initially treated the pedestrian, a man in his seventies, before he was taken to Hospital.

The mans injuries are described as serious but not life threatening.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Harrogate on Tuesday, December 28

Station parade in Harrogate was closed for several hours to allow officers to investigate the collision and the cordon was lifted just before 1pm.

Officers need to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who stopped to assist to contact them.

Information can be provided by calling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for TC 428 Bainbridge or by emailing [email protected]