Appeal for witnesses and information in relation to assault in Harrogate

Initially two men were arguing in the street and then one of the men assaulted the other by punching and kicking him.

There were no serious injuries however the victim was left feeling extremely shaken following the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time as the suspect is currently unknown.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the publics assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding an assault that happened in Harrogate on Saturday, December 18

The suspect male is described as aged between 19-23 years old and approximately 6ft-6ft 2” he has short brown hair.

He was wearing gym wear, a fitted red T-shirt, and black shorts.

The male was driving a grey Vauxhall hatchback.

Police are also keen to speak to a male who was seen recording the incident from a red Ford Fiesta or a Vauxhall Corsa who appeared to be in company with the suspect male.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 200 Deacon.

You can also email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.