North Yorkshire Police appealing for information following suspicious incident in Harrogate

Officers received a report at around 12.30pm on Sunday, January 30 about a man acting suspiciously who had approached a nearby car and spoken to the driver.

As the man moved away from the car, a witness has seen what is believed to have been a firearm tucked into the waistband of his trousers.

The man is described as white, in his early to mid-twenties and around 5ft 10/11in tall.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an incident that occurred in the Harlow Oval area of Harrogate on Sunday

He had black short hair with a receding hairline and a short fringe and is described as having red blotchy, acne marked skin and was wearing a blue face mask pulled down on his chin.

The man in question was dressed in a plain navy t-shirt and a black mid-length coat which was unzipped, blue jeans with a belt.

He is described as having a local accent and was smoking a cigarette at the time.

Officers are conducting enquiries to establish the full circumstances and are requesting anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the incident or anyone who recognises the description of the man to contact them.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to PC 1606 Kinnear or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.