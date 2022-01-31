The funeral, which took place on Monday, January 31, saw the decorated Royal Marine, who died aged 97 on New Year’s Day, taken by a Union Jack-covered hearse from his home in Beech Road through the streets of Harrogate.

The funeral service took place at St Robert’s Church in Harrogate at noon, followed by a military committal at Stonefall Crematorium.

Military personnel were out in force to honour the Royal Marine who was decorated by the French Government for his bravery on the beaches of Normandy in 1944.

1. Harrogate pays tribute to D-Day veteran John 'Jack' Rushton The coffin being taken into St Robert's Church Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2. Harrogate pays tribute to D-Day veteran John 'Jack' Rushton An army veteran salutes as the coffin is taken into St Robert's Church Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3. Harrogate pays tribute to D-Day veteran John 'Jack' Rushton John's cap and medals removed from the coffin before being carried into St Robert's Church Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4. Harrogate pays tribute to D-Day veteran John 'Jack' Rushton The hearse arrives at St Robert's Church with John's coffin decked with the Union Jack flag, his cap and his medals Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales