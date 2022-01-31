The order of service at St Robert's Church, Harrogate

Harrogate pays tribute to D-Day veteran John 'Jack' Rushton

Harrogate paid its respects to Second World War hero John 'Jack' Rushton when a funeral cortege took the D-Day veteran to his final resting place.

By Lucy Chappell
Monday, 31st January 2022, 5:07 pm
The funeral, which took place on Monday, January 31, saw the decorated Royal Marine, who died aged 97 on New Year’s Day, taken by a Union Jack-covered hearse from his home in Beech Road through the streets of Harrogate.

The funeral service took place at St Robert’s Church in Harrogate at noon, followed by a military committal at Stonefall Crematorium.

Military personnel were out in force to honour the Royal Marine who was decorated by the French Government for his bravery on the beaches of Normandy in 1944.

