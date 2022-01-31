Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust to host Care Support Worker Recruitment Open Day

The event is a great opportunity for attendees to meet their teams, find out about the valuable role of a Care Support Worker and learn about their excellent training package.

There will be opportunities to ask questions and those who would like to can even attend an interview on the day.

The event will take place at Pavilions of Harrogate, Great Yorkshire Showground on Monday 14 February between 9am-6pm.

Care Support Worker Margaret Hawkes encourages anyone who wants to get into the social care industry to come along to the recruitment open day

There is no need to book and anyone who is interested can call in at any point in the day.

Emma Nunez, Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals at HDFT said: “Our Care Support Workers are an integral part of the team and play such an important role helping our patients back to full health.

"There are opportunities to work across a range of settings at Harrogate District Hospital and we support colleagues to develop in their careers every step of the way.”

Sharon Francis, Practice Educator, helps to train Care Support Workers who are new to the role.

She said: “As a Care Support Worker, every single day you help bring a real change in the lives of the people you care for.

"You will be joining a warm and friendly team at Harrogate District Hospital and we'll support you through our fantastic training programme.

"You may not have worked in a hospital before but if you love caring for people, we’ll teach you all the skills you need.”

Care Support Worker, Margaret Hawkes, added: “It’s rewarding to look after people.