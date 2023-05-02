News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police appealing for information after group of youths smash window at property in Harrogate

Police are appealing for information and any CCTV footage after a group of youths smashed the window of a house at the weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened at around 9pm at a house on Stonefall Avenue on the night of Saturday, April 29.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information or video footage that could help identity the suspects to contact them.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a group of youths smashed a window at a property in Harrogate
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 216 Benjie Ambler.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230076548 when providing any details.

