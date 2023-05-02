North Yorkshire Police appealing for information after group of youths smash window at property in Harrogate

The incident happened at around 9pm at a house on Stonefall Avenue on the night of Saturday, April 29.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information or video footage that could help identity the suspects to contact them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a group of youths smashed a window at a property in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 216 Benjie Ambler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.