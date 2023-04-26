The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between April 17 and April 21

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 17:

Dwain Layton, 32, of King Edward Road, Ripon, received a 12-month community order for stealing over £200 of gin and damaging property. Layton damaged a lock belonging to a named man in Mount Parade, Harrogate, on February 7. On March 9, he stole over £116 of goods including three bottles of Whitley Neils gin at Morrison’s supermarket in Ripon. The following day, he stole three bottles of the same brand of gin, worth £84, from Morrison’s. As part of the order, Layton must complete a 90-day alcohol-abstinence programme and a six-month drug-rehabilitation course. He was ordered to pay the store £200.78 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 19:

There were 15 cases heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between April 17 and April 21

Dilan Anwar, 20, of North Road, Ripon, was given a 30-month community order for making indecent images of children. He admitted downloading 12 Category C images and four Category B images in June 2021. As part of the order, Anwar must complete an accredited 34-day programme and up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity with the Horizons charity. He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs, along with a £95 victim surcharge. Anwar was ordered to sign on the sex-offenders’ register for five years.

George Lambert, 33, of Hereford Way, Boroughbridge, was fined £75 and had three points added to his licence for speeding. He was in a Vauxhall Astra which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph on the B6265 Kirby Hill in Boroughbridge in March last year. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamid Qayum, 43, of no fixed address, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to prevent him harassing and using violence against a named woman. The 28-day order prohibits Qayum pestering, intimidating, contacting or threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him from entering the woman’s street in Harrogate.

Businessman Alan Gove, 47, of Pannal Bank, Pannal, was fined £453 and had three points added to his licence for speeding, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to his work and family commitments. Gove, a chief executive officer and head of international recruitment for a food business who also runs a horse-racing business, was in a Mercedes which was travelling above the 60mph limit on the A59 at Upper Poppleton, York, on July 26 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a statutory surcharge of £181. But there was no driving ban partly because it would have a “huge impact” on Gove’s business.

Iain James Hulse, 35, of Westmoreland Street, Harrogate, was fined £153 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the B6165 at Scotton village. He was driving a Renault G-Espace which was travelling above the 40mph speed limit on July 26 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £61 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 20:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Balan, 35, of St Wilfrids Crescent, Ripon, was fined £120 and had six points added to her licence for driving while disqualified. She was driving a VW Jetta when the offence was detected in Dallamires Lane, Ripon, on November 3, 2022. She was ordered to pay a £48 statutory surcharge but there was no order for costs. There was no separate penalty for driving without a licence.

Robert Kenneth Coker, 58, of Avenue Terrace, Harrogate, was fined £400 for damaging a vehicle and its registration plates belonging to a named man. The offence occurred at a property in Camwal Terrace, Harrogate, in October last year and caused just over £327 damage to the vehicle. Coker was made to pay £327.62 for the damage.

Kundananjii Gombe, 25, of Albert Road, Harrogate, received a 16-week suspended jail sentence for assaulting two people including a police officer and possessing cannabis. Gombe admitted assaulting a police constable at the Mojo cocktail bar in Harrogate town centre and attacking another named man in Parliament Street. The offences occurred on April 2. He was also found with two cannabis spliffs at Harrogate Police Station following his arrest. The prison sentence was suspended for 12 months, during which Gombe must complete a 90-day alcohol-abstinence programme, a six-month drug-rehab course under the auspices of the Horizons charity and up to 10 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay the civilian assault victim £125 compensation, along with a £156 surcharge and £85 costs. There was no separate penalty for being drunk and disorderly at Mojo.

Rachel Marie Jermy, 22, of Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, received a 22-month motoring ban after she was caught driving while over twice the legal alcohol limit. Jermy was stopped on Bower Road, Harrogate, on March 30, when a drink-drive test revealed she had 84mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal alcohol limit is 35mcg. She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £40 surcharge. There were no separate penalties for driving without a licence and insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two women were each fined £200 for assaulting police officers at their home on Harewood Road, Harrogate. Chloe Jennifer Rawson, 20, admitted one count of assaulting a police officer. Jane Louise Rawson, 46, admitted assaulting two police officers. Each of the defendants was ordered to pay £80 costs and a victim surcharge of £42.50.

Paul Shelton, 46, of Marina Way, Ripon, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly. The incident occurred in Marina Way on April 1. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Angela Gromett, 52, received a six-month jail sentence for threatening a man with a hammer during an “unprovoked” attack at her home on Wetherby Road, Harrogate. Gromett denied threatening the named victim with an offensive weapon but was found guilty after a trial. The offence occurred on December 9 last year. Gromett was ordered to pay a £156 surcharge to fund victim services.

Tiffany Webster, 30, of St Cuthbert’s Close, Ripon, received an 18-month community order for assaulting a named male. The attack occurred in July last year in Ripon. As part of the order, Webster must complete up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge to fund victim services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 21: