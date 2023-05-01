News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are the 12 best places to go for Afternoon Tea in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

When it comes to places to go for Afternoon Tea in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st May 2023, 09:00 BST

To celebrate to Coronation of King Charles, why not treat yourself to an afternoon full of sandwiches, cakes and tea.

Here are the twelve best places to go for Afternoon Tea in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews...

Located at Westminster Arcade, Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RN | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7

1. The Harrogate Tea Rooms

Located at Westminster Arcade, Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RN | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7 Photo: Archive

Located at 1 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6

2. Bettys Café Tea Rooms

Located at 1 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6 Photo: Gerard Binks

Located at 9-11 Station Square, Harrogate, HG1 1TB | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6

3. Mama Doreen's Emporium

Located at 9-11 Station Square, Harrogate, HG1 1TB | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6 Photo: Gerard Binks

Located at 7 Montpellier Street, Harrogate, HG1 2TQ | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6

4. Jenny's Tea Shop

Located at 7 Montpellier Street, Harrogate, HG1 2TQ | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6 Photo: Archive

