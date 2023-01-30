North Yorkshire Police appeal for information after scooter rider injured during hit and run in Harrogate

The incident happened on Saturday (28 January) between 9.45am and 10am on Skipton Road in Harrogate near the Empress roundabout.

It involved a black coloured Lambretta scooter and an unknown red four-by-four style vehicle.

The red vehicle failed to stop at the scene and continued towards the Empress roundabout where the rider of the scooter suffered injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who has information that could identify the red vehicle involved.

The police are also appealing for any dash camera footage that could help with their investigation.

If you can help, you are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1282 Burgess or you can email [email protected]