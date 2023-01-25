The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between January 12 and January 23

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 12:

Julie Ruth Rutherford, 54, was given a six-month conditional discharge for stealing over £200 of clothes from TK Maxx in Harrogate. The thefts occurred on January 11 at the department store in the Victoria Shopping Centre in Station Parade. Rutherford, of no fixed address, admitted stealing £204.95 of clothes. She was ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge but there was no order for prosecution costs because Rutherford was homeless and of limited means.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 13:

The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court

Joshua Bridgett-Tomkinson, 25, of School Lane, Spofforth, received a two-year community order for assaulting a police officer and a five-year driving ban for failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis following a suspected motoring offence. The offences occurred at Harrogate District Hospital on November 23 last year. As part of the order, he will have to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £114.

Sam Cranfield, 36, of Regent Terrace, Harrogate, was given a new community order for driving and drug offences in 2021. The original order, which was imposed in May 2021 and included unpaid-work hours, was revoked on the grounds of Cranfield’s ill health. A new one was imposed which includes a 20-day doorstep curfew. The offences, which occurred in March 2021, included drink-driving and driving while disqualified on the A1 and possessing cannabis at Wetherby Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Stephenson, 54, of Franklin Road, Harrogate, was placed on a doorstep curfew after failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He breached the order by missing two telephone appointments with the Probation Service in November and December last year. The original order was imposed in August 2021 for driving while disqualified in Ripon. That was revoked and replaced with a new 12-month community order which includes a 16-day electronically monitored curfew.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 14:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin Ross, 51, of no fixed address, was fined £50 for breaching a domestic-violence protection order by entering the street of a Harrogate woman who was protected by the court injunction. Ross went to the address in Devonshire Place on January 14, just two weeks after the order had been imposed.

Jose Luis Herrera Martinez, 41, of Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, received a 38-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was driving a Mercedes when the offence occurred in St Mary’s Walk, Harrogate, on December 9 last year. A drink-drive test revealed that Martinez had 53mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 16:

Sophie Victoria Egglestone, 31, of Bower Street, Harrogate, received an 18-week suspended prison sentence and was banned from entering five shops and supermarkets after she admitted several shoplifting offences in the space of six months and failing to surrender to court custody. In the first incident, Egglestone stole three bottles of Remy Martin Cognac worth £99 from Sainsbury’s in Market Place, Ripon, on November 7. Nine days later, she stole another three bottles of Remy Martin of the same value and from the same supermarket. Just over a week later, she stole four bottles of Remy Martin worth £132 from the store. She was ordered to pay Sainsbury’s £198 compensation for the thefts. She was arrested and charged with shoplifting but failed to turn up at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on January 12, an offence under the Bail Act. The offences were in breach of a community order imposed in May last year for shoplifting offences at Superdrug, Hoopers fashion store, River Island and Asda in Harrogate and failing to surrender to court custody. A custodial sentence was imposed because of Egglestone’s “appalling” record for theft. She was banned from entering five shops and supermarkets during the 12-month suspension period including Superdrug on Cambridge Road, Harrogate, Hoopers in James Street, River Island in Cambridge Street, Asda on Bower Road and Sainsbury’s in Ripon. She must also complete up to 35 rehabilitation-activity days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 17:

William Allan Rutheford, 25, of East Parade, Harrogate, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order banning him from harassing a named woman. The 28-day order bans him from pestering, intimidating, contacting or threatening the woman with violence, and prohibits him entering her avenue in Harrogate and the Mojo bar in Parliament Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 18:

Tracey Atkinson, 45, of Copper Close, Knaresborough, was fined £120 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. She breached the order twice in November last year by failing to turn up for unpaid work. Atkinson was ordered to continue her unpaid work liability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 20:

Adam Stephenson, 40, from Harrogate, was fined £50 for failing to comply with post-custodial supervision requirements and breaching a community order. Stephenson, who has a registered address in Woodfield Road but is of no fixed abode, breached the conditions following a spell in jail by failing to keep in touch with his supervisor and failing to attend appointments with his responsible officer in November and December last year. He also breached an instruction to reside permanently at an address approved by his supervisor. The original community order was imposed in August last year for assaulting a police officer at York Railway Station. That order was revoked and a new 12-month community disposal was imposed which requires Stephenson to complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maciej Bohdanowicz, 18, of Oak Road, Ripon, received a three-month conditional discharge for taking a train ride without a ticket. Bohdanowicz travelled from Harrogate to Leeds without a valid ticket on May 12, 2022. He was ordered to pay £50 costs, £9.60 compensation and a £22 surcharge to fund victim services.

Israar Ahmed Yapp, 35, of High Street, Boroughbridge, received a 12-week suspended prison sentence for breaching the requirements of a community order. Yapp breached the order by failing to turn up for two unpaid-work sessions in October last year. The community order was imposed in December 2020 for drug-driving. The custodial sentence was imposed due to Yapp’s “wilful and persistent breaches of the order”, but the jail term was suspended due to his ongoing health issues which would create a “substantial, additional vulnerability in custody”. The prison sentence was suspended for 12 months, during which time Yapp must complete 130 hours of unpaid work and up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 23:

Finnley Thomsen Dales, 18, of Moor Lane, Thornton Steward, received a seven-day motoring ban for driving without insurance. The offence was detected on Leyburn Road, Catterick Garrison, on May 1 last year. He was fined £173 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £34 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad