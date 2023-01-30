Firefighters respond to call involving hair straighteners at Harrogate property
Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a call at a property in the early hours over the weekend.
A crew from Harrogate responded to a call at 2.06am on Saturday (January 28) of a female who had become locked out of her property on Hookstone Avenue.
It was feared that she had left a pair of straighteners turned on.
Crews gained access to the property via a first floor bedroom window and confirmed that no straighteners had been left switched on.