Firefighters respond to call involving hair straighteners at Harrogate property

Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a call at a property in the early hours over the weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A crew from Harrogate responded to a call at 2.06am on Saturday (January 28) of a female who had become locked out of her property on Hookstone Avenue.

It was feared that she had left a pair of straighteners turned on.

Crews gained access to the property via a first floor bedroom window and confirmed that no straighteners had been left switched on.

