Officers were called to the incident at around 2.40am in the early hours Saturday, November 12.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was found with serious facial injuries and taken to hospital for treatment.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and he has since been released on conditional bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested a man following an altercation in Ripon over the weekend

A scene guard was put in place to allow officers to retrieve any evidence from the scene of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken to the police is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and pass information quoting the incident reference number 12220200870.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass on information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.