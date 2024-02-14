News you can trust since 1836
Man suffers head and chest injuries following incident in Tadcaster as police launch investigation

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a man sustained injuries to his head and chest following an incident in Tadcaster.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:34 GMT
Police were called to the incident on Garnet Street in Tadcaster at around 5am on Sunday (February 11) after a man was found in the road with a head and chest injury.

Although it was first believed that he may have been involved in a collision with a car, following a number of enquiries and initial medical reports, officers are now satisfied that he was not hit by a vehicle.

The police have launched an investigation after a man sustained injuries following an incident in Tadcaster
The injured man is being treated in hospital for his injuries and an investigation is ongoing to establish how he sustained his injuries.

Anyone who saw anything in the Garnet Street area in the early hours of Sunday morning, or has any information that has not already been passed onto the police, should call 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240025597 when providing any details.

