Driver in Knaresborough calls 999 to report himself to police for drink driving

At just before 12pm on Monday (February 12), police received a call from a man to say that he was in the Knaresborough area and that he had a heavy weekend.

The Force Control Room immediately sent officers to the area.

The call handler managed to obtain further information from the caller and officers on the ground located the man’s vehicle within fifteen minutes.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Well it’s not every day that a suspected drink driver dobs themselves in to the police.

“A roadside breath test was carried out and the driver blew 118 at the side of the road – the legal limit is 35.”