IN PICTURES: Here are 16 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at sixteen dogs and cats that are looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Lady
Lady is a one-year-old Dobermann Cross Mastiff who is a very sweet but shy girl that came to the centre as she was very scared around her owners children. Lady is a very nervous girl when meeting new people for the first time but once she has built up her confidence around you, she is a lovely, friendly and playful dog. She really is a great dog who deserves to be in a loving home. Photo: RSPCA
2. Barney
Barney is a two-year-old Lurcher who is a wonderful boy that came to the centre via the dog warden. Sadly Barney had an injured back leg which resulted in him having to have it amputated. Barney is an absolute gem of a dog and has taken all of this in his stride. He is a very brave boy who deserves the absolute best home. Barney has had a real tough time recently and all he wants is for someone to love him and for him to love back. Photo: RSPCA
3. Busby
Busby is a three-year-old Collie Crossbreed who is a very sweet but extremely nervous boy that came to the centre via an inspector after his needs were not getting met. Busby came from a hoarding situation so unfortunately he has not had the correct socialisation and exposure to the outside world as he should have done. Once he knows and trusts you, Busby is an affectionate boy, but sadly he does have many insecurities due to his past life before coming to the centre. Photo: RSPCA
4. Chip
Chip is a 14-month-old domestic short haired who was sadly abandoned on the doorstep of the centre one cold afternoon. Chip was very traumatised by the whole experience and was so very scared. He has settled in now and come out of his shell and is ready to find his forever home. Chip may be a big chunky boy but he is a little sensitive soul who just needs a very kind, patient and understanding adopter who will take him into their family and love him forever. Photo: RSPCA