IN PICTURES: Here are 16 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

3 . Busby

Busby is a three-year-old Collie Crossbreed who is a very sweet but extremely nervous boy that came to the centre via an inspector after his needs were not getting met. Busby came from a hoarding situation so unfortunately he has not had the correct socialisation and exposure to the outside world as he should have done. Once he knows and trusts you, Busby is an affectionate boy, but sadly he does have many insecurities due to his past life before coming to the centre. Photo: RSPCA