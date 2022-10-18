News you can trust since 1836
Man arrested after stabbing in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police have arrested a man following a stabbing in Harrogate on Friday night.

By Lucy Chappell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 9:34am

Police were called shortly after 8pm on Friday, October 14 to reports of an altercation on Bower Street in Harrogate.

A man suffered a stab wound in the altercation and he was taken to hospital where he is recovering well.

A 23-year-old man from Harrogate was arrested and charged with assault on a person occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and wounding with intent.

