Man arrested after stabbing in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police have arrested a man following a stabbing in Harrogate on Friday night.
By Lucy Chappell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
18th Oct 2022, 9:34am
Police were called shortly after 8pm on Friday, October 14 to reports of an altercation on Bower Street in Harrogate.
A man suffered a stab wound in the altercation and he was taken to hospital where he is recovering well.
A 23-year-old man from Harrogate was arrested and charged with assault on a person occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and wounding with intent.