The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between September 29 and October 7

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 29:

Conor Kirkwood, 20, was fined £226 for possessing cannabis in Boroughbridge. He was caught with the Class B drug on August 31. Kirkwood, of Hamilcar Close, Dishforth, was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £90 statutory surcharge.

Rebecca Frances Seal, 21, of Pinfold Green, Knaresborough, was given a two-year community order for racially aggravated threatening behaviour towards two named victims. The incident occurred in The Ginnell, Harrogate, on November 19 last year. As part of the order, Sela must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. She was ordered to pay each of the victims £250 compensation.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 3:

Stephen John Parker, 31, of Aismunderby Close, Ripon, received an 18-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was driving an Audi TT which was stopped at The Approach in Ripon on June 4. A breath test showed he was almost twice the legal alcohol limit. He was found guilty of the offence and fined £720. He was ordered to pay £200 costs and a £72 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 6:

Matthew Stuart Dolphin, 41, was given a six-month conditional discharge for stealing two ready meals and a bottle of vodka from Morrisons supermarket in Harrogate. The theft occurred at the store in King Edward’s Drive on January 14. Dolphin, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge but there was no order for costs.

Wesley Stuart Donnelly, 42, of Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, received a six-month conditional discharge for assaulting a police officer. The incident occurred at a flat on Knaresborough Road on September 21. Donnelly was ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge.

Claire Jane Griffiths, 38, of Inman Grove, Knaresborough, received a three-year motoring ban for drug-driving. She was stopped on the A658 in Harrogate on July 29 when a blood test revealed she was over the specified limit for cannabis. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £48 surcharge.

Hani Hassan Hemmat, 44, of Lancaster Park Road, Harrogate, was fined £40 for being drunk and disorderly. The incident occurred in Bower Street on September 9. Hemmat was ordered to pay a £16 statutory surcharge but there was no order for costs due to his limited financial means. There was no separate penalty for committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge which was imposed in August for shop theft.

Edward Park, 18, of Smelthouses, Harrogate, was given a 16-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was stopped on the Old Barber road in Harrogate on September 18 when a breath test revealed he was over the limit. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £48 surcharge.

Oliver Shepherd, 23, was fined £369 and had seven points added to his licence for causing a road accident in which a person was injured and failing to stop and pass on his details. The accident occurred in Parliament Street, Harrogate, on May 28. Shepherd, of Marton-cum-Grafton Village, was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £37 victim surcharge. There was no separate penalty for failing to report the accident “as soon as was reasonably practicable”. A further allegation of careless driving was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Emily Harris-Jones, 18, of Beech Street, Harrogate, was fined £120 for assaulting a named man at the Sainsbury’s store on Leeds Road. The incident occurred on September 16. Harris-Jones, who was on a suspended prison sentence at the time, was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £48 victim surcharge but the suspended sentence wasn’t activated due to mitigating circumstances. The 10-week suspended jail sentence was imposed in August for four counts of assaulting emergency workers. The terms of the order were varied which means that Harris-Jones must now complete up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity and continue with her alcohol-treatment programme. There were no separate penalties for stealing a crate of Budweiser from Sainsbury’s and being drunk and disorderly in Langliffe Avenue on the same date.

Ryan George McMillan, 32, of Chatsworth Road, Harrogate, was fined £408 and had eight points added to his licence for driving without insurance. The offence was detected on Skipton Road, Harrogate, on August 26. McMillan was ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £163. There were no separate penalties for taking a Mercedes A Class without the owner’s consent on Skipton Road and driving without a licence on the same date.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 7:

Jack Allen, 33, of High Street, Knaresborough, was placed on a curfew for breaching the requirements of a community order. Allen failed to comply with the order by missing unpaid-work sessions on May 22 and July 18. He was made subject to a 20-day doorstep curfew which prohibits him leaving his home between 11pm and 6am daily. The court ordered that the unpaid work should continue.

Carl Scott Harper, 24, of Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, was made subject to a doorstep curfew for breaching a community order. He missed two supervision appointments and two unpaid-work sessions between August 2 and 14. Harper was given a new 12-month community order which includes a four-month nightly curfew and up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity. The original order, which was revoked, was imposed in September last year for assaulting a police inspector.

Craig Harper, 33, of Holbeck Close, Ripon, was ordered to carry out over 200 hours of unpaid work for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Harper missed four unpaid-work sessions between July 31 and August 14. He was given a new 12-month community order with 210 hours’ unpaid work. The original order, which was revoked, was imposed in January for assaulting a police officer.