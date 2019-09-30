Knaresborough church's heartbreak as centuries-old stained glass window is cruelly smashed by vandals

Vandals have smashed a centuries-old stained glass window at a historic Grade I listed chapel in Knaresborough.

This is how Harrogate businesses affected by the UCI cycling championships can give feedback on the event

The unique and important medieval window, dating back to the 14th century, was smashed at the Chapel of Our Lady of the Crag on Abbey Road beside the Nidd Gorge.

In order to smash it, a purpose-made metal mesh grill protecting the window was ripped off, and a large boulder thrown at it. Conservators are now working to see if the treasured feature of the church can salvaged and repaired.

Officers from Knaresborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing. Patrols have been increased in the area, and officers are urging anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

Details emerge of shocking attack in Harrogate town centre

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “This mindless vandalism has damaged an extremely special place that is an important and unique part of Knaresborough’s history. The whole community will rightly be shocked and saddened by this incident. Someone will know who is responsible, so we would urge them to do the right thing and contact the police.”

If you have information that could assist the investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12190168226.