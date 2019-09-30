This is how Harrogate businesses affected by the UCI cycling championships can give feedback on the event

The Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce has called a meeting for any businesses who have been affected by the UCI cycling championships to give feedback on the event.

Whether it's negative or positive feedback, the Chamber is keen to hear from you, and has organised the meeting jointly with the team behind Harrogate's Business Improvement District.

The meeting will be held on October 2 at Hotel du Vin, starting at 5.30pm.

The Chamber tweeted: "If your business was affected by the UCI Cycling, either positively or negatively, we're holding a feedback meeting jointly with Harrogate BID, open to any business in the Harrogate area.

"We're also continuing to take feedback all week. We'll be distributing a second survey to town centre businesses, or contact us via the website: http://harrogatechamber.co.uk. Please give us as much detail as possible so we can build an accurate picture for the whole business community."