Details emerge of shocking attack in Harrogate town centre

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an attack in Harrogate town centre.

The incident happened on August 28 at 2am, and involved a 27-year-old man being punched and pushed to the floor by another unknown man.

The assault resulted in the victim sustaining a broken tooth, bust lip, bleeding gums, bruises to his nose and pain to his lower back, and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It happened at the Ivory Lounge on The Ginnel in Harrogate. We are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image, as we believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 12190164151, or email laura.wright0118@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.