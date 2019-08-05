Increased patrols across Harrogate as police hunt man they believe attacked three women

Increased police patrols are to be introduced after a man assaulted three women in separate incidents over the weekend.

Following an earlier appeal for information about an assault on a woman in Harrogate in the early hours of Saturday (3 August), police have now confirmed they are investigating a further two attacks which they believe are linked.

As well as an assault on a 26-year-old woman in Franklin Road at around 3.30am, two other attacks have been reported with similar circumstances in Cold Bath Road and Park Parade late on Friday and early Saturday (August 2 and 3).

In each case the victims reported being followed, before attempts were made to take hold of them.

North Yorkshire Police is asking residents to be vigilant but be reassured that we are investigating these incidents and are taking appropriate measures, including increased patrols in the area.

Sgt Paul Schofield, from Harrogate CID, appealed for anyone with information about any of the attacks to come forward.

He said: "We would especially like to speak to a man who helped one of the victims when she was distressed at the bottom of Cold Bath Road, and also a woman who was waiting at the bus stop in the area of Walkers Passage who may have seen what happened. If anyone has any information concerning the incidents, or has concerns that they may have been followed, then please call 101."

A police statement had earlier revealed how a woman was walking alone along Franklin Road at around 3.30am on Saturday, August 3 when she heard footsteps close behind her. A man passed her and then further up the road he jumped out from behind a parked car and threw her to the ground.

The victim managed to fight him off and he ran away in the direction of the town centre.

The woman was not injured in the attack but was understandably left shaken.

The attacker is described as a white man in his mid-20s, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with the hood pulled up and tightened round his face.

Police are stepping up patrols in the area and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV coverage of the area to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 12190142213.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11 or online at crimestoppers-uk.gov