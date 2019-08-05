Police appeal for witnesses after woman is assaulted in Harrogate

Police are appealing for information and possible CCTV footage after a 26-year-old woman reported being assaulted by a man in Harrogate in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Pledge to restore Stray in Harrogate to 'former glory' after major excavations

The woman was walking alone along Franklin Road at around 3.30am on Saturday, August 3 when she heard footsteps close behind her. A man passed her and then further up the road he jumped out from behind a parked car and threw her to the ground.

The victim managed to fight him off and he ran away in the direction of the town centre.

The woman was not injured in the attack but was understandably left shaken.

What Harrogate BID says about independents' complaints over town centre

The attacker is described as a white man in his mid-20s, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with the hood pulled up and tightened round his face.

Police are stepping up patrols in the area and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV coverage of the area to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 12190142213.

Can you spot yourself in these fantastic 37 pictures from the St Wilfrid's Procession in Ripon on Saturday?

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11 or online at crimestoppers-uk.gov