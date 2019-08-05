These are the top ten most expensive properties listed for sale in Harrogate with Rightmove

Some of us can only dream of owning a property like these... but who knows, dreams can come true.

1. 3,250,000: 6 bedroom detached house for sale Brackenholm, 20 Rutland Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG1'Carter Jonas rightmove other Buy a Photo

2. 3,250,000: 6 bedroom detached house for sale Brackenholm, 20 Rutland Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG1 rightmove other Buy a Photo

3. 3,250,000: 6 bedroom detached house for sale Brackenholm, 20 Rutland Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG1 rightmove other Buy a Photo

4. 3,250,000: 6 bedroom detached house for sale Brackenholm, 20 Rutland Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG1 rightmove other Buy a Photo

View more