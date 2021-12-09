Harrogate police officer charged with sex assault
A Harrogate police officer has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a woman.
Christopher Hudson, 30, who was suspended by North Yorkshire Police after the allegation was made, appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday when he denied one count of sexual assault.
The alleged offence is said to have occurred at Stonefall Cemetery on Wetherby Road in Harrogate on February 8.
Hudson, who was based in the Harrogate police division at the time of the alleged offence, was dressed in a smart black suit, white shirt and tie when he appeared before district judge Adrian Lower.
He is accused of sexually touching the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, during working hours and in a “relatively remote location”.
Prosecutor Charles Macrae said it was alleged that Mr Hudson sexually touched the woman while she “repeatedly told him she didn’t want him to”.
“There was a suggestion that there was a degree of planning (to the alleged offence),” said Mr Macrae.
Matthew Savage, for Hudson, said he had no submissions to make at this stage.
Judge Mr Lower sent the case to Leeds Crown Court where Mr Hudson will appear on January 6 for a preliminary hearing. He was released on unconditional bail.