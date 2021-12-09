Successful Harrogate business owner says Plan B a is a 'bitter pill' for hospitality sector

Paul Rawlinson, director of Baltzersens in Harrogate, said, for many of his colleagues in the hospitality sector, the impact of Plan B would likely be "devastating".

Mr Rawlinson said: "The way Baltzersen's operates, with no reservations and during daytime hours, means that at this stage we are less impacted than others.

"For colleagues in the restaurant and night time economy the order to work at home is a devastating one."

Mr Rawlinson runs the award-winning, Scandi-influenced Baltzersen’s Café and Coffee Shop which first opened nine years ago on Oxford Street.

In October last year he opened Bakeri Baltzersen just along from the main cafe, after the launch of his own purpose-built bakery in Kettlesing.

Having been flexible throughout the pandemic, the Baltzersens founder is not one complain.

But, he said, the timing of the latest change of heart by the Government on tackling the pandemic could not have been worse.

Mr Rawlinson said: "I'm already hearing of widespread cancellations of work parties which are a key driver of trade in the run up to Christmas.