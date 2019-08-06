Harrogate Police Inspector reveals 'high visibility' patrols are being deployed to keep women safe

Harrogate Police Inspector Penny Taylor has moved to reassure women that it is safe in the town after reports of three attacks over last weekend.

Inspector Penny Taylor has assured the women of Harrogate that everything is being done to catch the man they believe is responsible for the attacks.

Police believe the three incidents, all on women in Franklin Road, Cold Bath Road and Park Parade, are linked and were all carried out by the same man.

An appeal was issued on Monday as news of the incidents first began to break.

Extra police patrols have been deployed across the town with the message that Harrogate is still very much a safe place to live.

Inspector Taylor released a statement on Tuesday evening calling for people in the three areas to help police with their enquiries.

"While incidents of this nature are unusual for Harrogate, I can reassure local residents that we are taking these reports very seriously. Extra policing resources have been deployed to carry out high visibility reassurance patrols in the area and to also support the investigation," she said.

"I’d appeal to local residents who live or work in the Franklin Road, Cold Bath Road and Park Parade areas; if you have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, please contact us via 101 and pass that information on. Please quote reference 12190142315.

"I’d also appeal to any drivers who were in the Cold Bath Road area on Saturday night (3 August 2019) between 11.50pm and the early hours of Sunday morning (4 August 2019) who may have captured dash-cam footage, to also contact us."

She reiterated the description of the men given to police:

The Franklin Road assault: Took place at 3.30am Saturday 3 August 2019, the assailant is described as a white man in his mid-20s, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with the hood pulled up and tightened round his face. (Incident number: 12190142213)

The Park Parade assault: Took place at around 4am Saturday 3 August 2019, the victim has described two assailants; one tall, slim man who was wearing a hooded rain jacket. The other man was described as shorter and stockier than the first man, wearing a hooded rain jacket and jogging bottoms. (Incident number: 12190141727)

The Cold Bath Road assault: Took place at around 11.50pm Saturday 3 August 2019, the assailant is described at a white man in his 20’s, 5ft 5ins tall with a wide nose and stubble. He was wearing a dark covered jacket with the hood up and carrying a plastic bag. (Incident number: 12190142315)

Insp Taylor added: "We understand that the nature of these incidents will be worrying to local residents, but please be reassured, we are working hard to follow up every enquiry, and doing everything we can to identify and arrest the individual/s responsible for these assaults."