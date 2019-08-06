Appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run in Knaresborough - here's everything we know so far

An appeal for witnesses has been issued by police following a hit-and-run collision in Knaresborough.

These are the top 10 most expensive properties listed for sale in Harrogate with Rightmove

At around 7.35pm on Monday, a dark coloured car collided with a number of parked cars on Stockwell Avenue. The car failed to stop at the scene of the collision, which left two vehicles damaged.

New shop to open in Harrogate town centre

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw a dark vehicle in the area, whose manner of driving aroused suspicion, to contact them on 101. They would particularly like to hear from anyone who has CCTV, which may have captured images of the vehicle.

Increased patrols across Harrogate as police hunt man they believe attacked three women

If you have any information, call 101, select option 1, and pass the information to the force control room, quoting reference number 12190143633.