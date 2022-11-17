Harrogate man jailed for four weeks for spitting at pensioner in Leeds station

Aaron Peter Wilson, of Hookstone Road in Harrogate, was found guilty of assault and jailed for four weeks by York Magistrates on Tuesday, November 8.

He was also ordered to pay £75 compensation.

The court heard how, on Sunday, September 25, Wilson started shouting aggressively at the 66-year-old victim and his wife as they walked past him.

Aaron Peter Wilson from Harrogate has been jailed for spitting at a pensioner in Leeds station

When they ignored him, Wilson followed them continuing to shout and the victim turned around and told Wilson to go away.

At this, he then spat at the victim's head and a security guard at the station contacted British Transport Police.

When they attended, Wilson became increasingly aggressive towards them and was arrested.

Investigating officer PC Anthony Sutcliffe, said: "This was a disgusting and unprovoked attack on a gentleman and his wife who were just minding their own business making their way across the station.

"We will never tolerate behaviour like this and Wilson must now realise the implications of his outburst.

"If you witness or are victim of abuse or assault on the railway you can text us discreetly on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40.

"In an emergency always call 999."