Police arrest three teenage girls after violent incident in North Yorkshire in public park

Police have arrested three teenage girls in connection with a violent incident in North Yorkshire.

It happened in Bullamoor Park at Northallerton at around 9pm on Friday, November 11 when a teenage girl, was knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked by three other teenage girls.

The shocked victim suffered bruising to her head, face and body.

A video of the incident was posted on social media but has since been taken down.

Two 15-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl have been arrested, questioned and released on conditional bail.

It is believed there was a large gathering of youths in the park at the time.

Police are urging people to come forward with any information, photos or video footage.

If you can help, please report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.