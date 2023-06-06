Alex Horsfield, 26, from Keighley, was spotted parked on Roberts Crescent in his Vauxhall Astra car by North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite County Lines Team at 11.50am on Thursday 11 May.

Horsfield was detained for a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act search due to suspicions that he was part of a County Lines drug supply operation.

As a result of this, officers located two separate packages within his clothing - both containing multiple individual wraps of white and brown powder.

Alex Horsfield, 26, from Keighley, has been jailed after being caught by police with cocaine and heroin in Harrogate

One was from within his hoody pocket and one from within his shorts concealed under a pair of tracksuit bottoms.

These packages, approximately 40, were individually wrapped containing both crack cocaine and heroin.

Horsfield was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply Crack Cocaine and Heroin.

During his police interview, he claimed the drugs were for his own personal use, however when he appeared at York Crown Court today (6 June), he pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced immediately at his own request.

PC Michael Haydock, of North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite County Lines Team, said: “Alex Horsfield is yet another example of someone who believe they can come across the border to North Yorkshire to commit drug crime.

“This has shown him, and others like him, that this will not be tolerated.

“North Yorkshire Police is committed to tackling drug-related crime, and having a dedicated Operation Expedite County Lines Team allows us to target those who pedal these illegal substances in a proactive and relentless manner.

“The fight against Class A drug supply will continue and anyone else doing so can expect to be dealt with robustly should they chance their arm it.”

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime are urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, select option one, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If an emergency response is required, you should always dial 999.