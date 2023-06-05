News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 20 photos of primary school leavers from across the Harrogate district over the years

We have taken a look back through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of primary school leavers from across the district over the years.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:52 BST

Year 6 pupils will soon be saying goodbye to their classmates as they move up to ‘big school’ in September.

We take a look at 20 pictures of primary school leavers from across the Harrogate district – can you spot any familiar faces?

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

Grove Road Primary School in 2005

1. LEAVERS

Grove Road Primary School in 2005 Photo: Alison Raven

Bilton Grange Primary School in 2009

2. LEAVERS

Bilton Grange Primary School in 2009 Photo: Alison Raven

Pannal Primary School in 2002

3. LEAVERS

Pannal Primary School in 2002 Photo: Steve Race

Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School in 2008

4. LEAVERS

Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School in 2008 Photo: Marcus Corazzi

