The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between May 22 and May 26

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 22:

Ben Orpin, 23, of North Road, Ripon, received an 18-month community order for stealing a wallet, two fraud offences and possessing cannabis. He admitted the offences, which occurred in December last year. On December 13, Orpin stole a man’s Ted Baker leather wallet containing multiple bank cards and a driving licence from a property in Mayfield Grove, Harrogate. Between December 13 and 15, he committed fraud in relation to some of the stolen items, intending to cause a loss to the victim. On December 28, he was caught with cannabis at his home. The offences were in breach of an existing community order for a previous offence of fraudulent use of a woman’s credit card. As part of the new order, Orpin must complete up to 46 days’ rehabilitation activity and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and £114 to fund victim services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 24:

There were a total of six cases heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between May 22 and May 26

Mark Murgatroyd, 62, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to prevent him contacting a named woman. The 28-day order, which was requested by police, prohibits Murgatroyd, of no fixed address, from contacting the named woman and entering her street in Follifoot.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 25:

Albertas Blazys, 22, of North Road, Ripon, received a 22-month motoring ban after he was caught driving while over twice the legal alcohol limit. He was stopped in Marshall Way, Ripon, on May 6, when a drink-drive test revealed he had 82mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal alcohol limit is 35mcg. Blazys was fined £423 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £169 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Hayward, 54, of Wharfedale Place, Harrogate, was given a two-year motoring ban after he was caught driving while well over twice the legal alcohol limit. He was stopped in Harlow Oval, Harrogate, on Boxing Day last year when a drink-drive test revealed he had 222mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal alcohol limit is 80mg. Hayward was also given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £114.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 26:

Charlie Atkinson, 23, of Eleanor Drive, Harrogate, was fined £200 for assaulting a police officer. The offence occurred at Harrogate Police Station on April 21. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 victim surcharge.