These are the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district

The police have released data showing where every recorded anti-social behaviour offence took place across the district in November 2022.

The data shows that there were 176 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of November from across the district.

There have been 2794 reports of anti-social behaviour throughout the last 12 months.

Here are the ten streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in November according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

1. Ebenezer Terrace, Harrogate There were six anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Ebenezer Terrace in November 2022

2. Harclay Garth, Boroughbridge There were six anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Harclay Garth in November 2022

3. Commercial Street, Harrogate There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Commercial Street in November 2022

4. Mount Parade, Harrogate There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Mount Parade in November 2022