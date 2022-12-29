These are the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district
The police have released data showing where every recorded anti-social behaviour offence took place across the district in November 2022.
The data shows that there were 176 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of November from across the district.
There have been 2794 reports of anti-social behaviour throughout the last 12 months.
Here are the ten streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in November according to police.uk
To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/