News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
We take a look at the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district

These are the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district

The police have released data showing where every recorded anti-social behaviour offence took place across the district in November 2022.

By Lucy Chappell
1 hour ago

The data shows that there were 176 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of November from across the district.

There have been 2794 reports of anti-social behaviour throughout the last 12 months.

Here are the ten streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in November according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

1. Ebenezer Terrace, Harrogate

There were six anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Ebenezer Terrace in November 2022

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Harclay Garth, Boroughbridge

There were six anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Harclay Garth in November 2022

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Commercial Street, Harrogate

There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Commercial Street in November 2022

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Mount Parade, Harrogate

There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Mount Parade in November 2022

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3